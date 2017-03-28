Meet Your Neighbor: Via Linda Senior Center volunteer Renee Howley

Mar 28th, 2017 Comments:

Renee Howley is pictured with staff member Tracey Sonsa. (submitted photo)

Name: Renee Howley

Where I live: Scottsdale

When & why I moved here: Moved here in 2003 — a change from city life.

What I like most about living here: Great weather and outdoor recreation

Activities I enjoy: dance class, rollerblading, gardening, the gym

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserts support from others: Volunteering at Via Linda Senior Center. It’s living environment and always something going on, and meeting others.

My No. 1 suggestion for new residents looking to get involved in their community: Find something that interests you and makes you happy and volunteer.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Stop building

What I do work: Currently work in retail

People who are an inspiration to me: Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O

My advice to today’s youth: concentrate on education.

To volunteer in Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie