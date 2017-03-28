Meet Your Neighbor: Via Linda Senior Center volunteer Renee Howley

Name: Renee Howley
Where I live: Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: Moved here in 2003 — a change from city life.
What I like most about living here: Great weather and outdoor recreation
Activities I enjoy: dance class, rollerblading, gardening, the gym
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserts support from others: Volunteering at Via Linda Senior Center. It’s living environment and always something going on, and meeting others.
My No. 1 suggestion for new residents looking to get involved in their community: Find something that interests you and makes you happy and volunteer.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Stop building
What I do work: Currently work in retail
People who are an inspiration to me: Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O
My advice to today’s youth: concentrate on education.
To volunteer in Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
