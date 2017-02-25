Miss Arizona serves up free pancakes to benefit charity

Scottsdale resident and current Miss Arizona Katelyn Niemiec is partnering with IHOP Restaurants in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as a spokesperson for the brand’s 12th annual National Pancake Day.
Miss Niemiec will visit a Phoenix area IHOP restaurant on National Pancake Day — March 7 — to flip and serve free pancakes with a purpose while helping to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
She will trade her sash for a spatula at the IHOP restaurant at 2501 N. 44 St., Phoenix from 4:30 to 10 a.m.
On National Pancake Day, IHOP restaurants nationwide will offer each guest one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
This year, IHOP Restaurants is celebrating the 12th annual National Pancake Day and hopes to raise $3.5 million.
To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.
IHOP Restaurants expect to serve more than 5 million free pancakes on National Pancake Day this year – which when stacked, would be nearly 19 miles high. Since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP Restaurants has raised $24 million to support charities in the local communities in which they operate.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.
