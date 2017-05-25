Mountainside Fitness raises $14k for young boy with cancer

Mountainside Fitness members, staff and trainers across the Valley pulled together and raised $14,000 in donations throughout March and April to help 2-year-old Kolton Foster, a young boy beat a rare form of pediatric cancer.
Members of the Mountainside Fitness family from Chandler, Scottsdale, Carefree and Surprise banded together to support Foster and his mom, a Mountainside Fitness Zumba instructor, as he fought through chemotherapy.
Each participating location had two Zumba classes every Saturday throughout April to promote the young boy’s cause and raised money through donations and proceeds from the limited-time #TeamKolton sporty tanks and t-shirts. Almost 1,000 t-shirts were sold to support Foster.
“We are so proud of our Mountainside Family for its huge show of support raising $14,000 and for just coming together to help Kolton and his mom during this difficult time,” said Tom Hatten, founder and CEO of Mountainside Fitness said in a prepared statement.
“We are thrilled to report that Kolton is now in remission and is once again back to being a healthy and happy 2-year-old boy.”
