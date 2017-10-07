Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR hosts social in Scottsdale

Oct 7th, 2017 Comments:

The Grand Canyon Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), chartered in Scottsdale, held a Welcome Social recently at the home of Regent Susan Von Hellens.

Prospective members, new members and board members attended.

The 180-member chapter has monthly luncheon meetings on Saturdays, September through May. Guests are welcome.

Visit www.dar.org and http://grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.

Among those attending, from left, Kathy Shields, honorary chapter regent; Betty Heenan, chairman; Susan Von Hellens, regent; Diana Ranby, officer; Betty Holt, membership chairman.

 

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie