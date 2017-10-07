Grand Canyon Chapter NSDAR hosts social in Scottsdale

The Grand Canyon Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), chartered in Scottsdale, held a Welcome Social recently at the home of Regent Susan Von Hellens.
Prospective members, new members and board members attended.
The 180-member chapter has monthly luncheon meetings on Saturdays, September through May. Guests are welcome.
Visit www.dar.org and http://grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.
Among those attending, from left, Kathy Shields, honorary chapter regent; Betty Heenan, chairman; Susan Von Hellens, regent; Diana Ranby, officer; Betty Holt, membership chairman.
