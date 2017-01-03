On the Edge: artwalk helps define downtown Scottsdale

Make On The Edge Gallery your first stop on a self-guided tour of the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s “WESTERN ArtWalk,” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
This event is free and open to the public, family friendly. Enjoy 5th Avenue with it’s twinkling lights, festive shopping atmosphere and strolling Cowboy Singer during “Scottsdazzle.”
Our featured artists for this “Wild, Wild Western” themed ArtWalk are Beth Meranto; Arizona oil paintings, Joan Gould; fine silver jewelry, Sheila Olason; Glass & Western Belt Buckle jewelry, Mary Boehm; Desert Watercolor Paintings; and Jeff Wolkove, photographs of wild horses.
Artists are expected to be available to share their creative inspirations and talents throughout the evening.
Enjoy complementary refreshments and appetizers while surrounded with curated art created by emerging and internationally known local Arizona artists.
On The Edge is an artist owned and operated gallery with over 40 local Arizona artists. At 5th Avenue in the Downtown Scottsdale Arts District, the gallery displays a diverse array of original fine art and unique gift items.
Go to ontheedgegallery.com.
