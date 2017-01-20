Orange Tree Golf Resort debuts portion of mural

Orange Tree Golf Resort at 10601 N 56th St. in Scottsdale has contracted members of Civitan Foundation’s artist program to create a multi-phase, three-panel mural at their hotel and has unveiled the first panel of the piece Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the resort.
Upon completion, the piece will be nine feet high and 52 feet wide and was conceptualized, rendered and is being installed by individuals with physical and developmental disabilities, according to a press release.
Featuring many of Arizona’s iconic attractions, the mural will serve as a living post card that guests can pose in front of, inserting themselves into the painting.
Civitan Foundation’s Artists program is a vocational training and career track which provides real-world skills and employment to adults with developmental and physical disabilities.
Established in February 2016, the program currently has five active artists ranging in age from 20-47. Artists’ disabilities vary, and include autism spectrum disorders, developmental delays, cerebral palsy and Prader-Willi syndrome.
“This is truly an amazing opportunity for our members,” Dawn Trapp, Civitan Foundation CEO, said in a press release. “It places them in the community, using skills they’ve worked hard to master, and shows them that they are capable of creating art for a living. We’re grateful for the confidence that Orange Tree Resort placed in our members. It’s confirmed for them that they can pursue a creative career path, and be successful doing so –– their art, and ultimately they, are being accepted by a wider community. We hope this is just the first in a long line of commissions.”
Civitan Foundation Artists completed phase one of the project in late December. Management at Orange Tree Golf Resort are working to determine a timeline to complete phases two and three of the piece.
The partnership with Orange Tree marks the second major commission secured by Civitan’s artists, the first a series of paintings, sculptures and mixed-media projects on display at Interim Health Care.
