An encore Parties of Note event, Contemporary Colonial, was hosted by Nancy and Dr. Robert Spetzler at their Paradise Valley home nestled in the shade of Piestawa Peak.
Fifty guests enjoyed mingling during cocktails while taking in the coy pond, water features and tranquil landscaping of the sprawling two-acre property.
Guests heard a performance of Schubert’s Trout Quintet by Phoenix Symphony musicians Adrienne Finet, violin; Mark Deatherage viola; Melita Hunsinger, cello; Jonathan Imsande, bass and Olga Gorelik on piano.
Following the concert, a dinner of salmon and rack of lamb, prepared by renowned Chef Vincent Guerithault, was enjoyed in the home’s private ballroom.
Now in its sixth season, Parties of Note is a one-of-a-kind program offering a unique opportunity to spend an evening in an intimate setting with symphony musicians and friends, while enjoying a gourmet meal in some of the Valley’s finest homes.
Upcoming Parties of Note include “The Road to Prescott,” 4 p.m. June 4, hosted by Joan and State Sen. Steve Pierce.
For more information on visit phoenixsymphony.org.
