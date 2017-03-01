Police Officers of Scottsdale Association to host shredding event

The Police Officers of Scottsdale Association is hosting Cops Shred It Day Saturday, March 4 at the Wal-Mart at 15355 N. Northsight Blvd. in Scottsdale from 7-10 a.m.
This event allows residents from around the Valley to get rid of their bags and boxes of unwanted, confidential documents and mail, according to a press release.
“When it comes to shredding demands, this is the busiest time of the year,” POSA executive director Sienna Morgan said in a release. “People are wrapping up this year’s tax returns, and getting rid of older paperwork at the same time. Our Cop’s Shred It Day is really a community service that also helps raise money for the youth police Explorers program in Scottsdale.”
POSA has been hosting this event for more than 10 years. It raises money for the teen Explorers as well as other POSA youth programs by collecting donations of $3 per box or bag to be shredded by POSA’s vendor Shred-It.
During the event anyone can bring their documents in and have them shredded by an on-site, certified Shred-It employee. From drop-off to destruction, all documents will be constantly monitored and protected, according to a press release
Its services are designed to provide businesses with data privacy and security, compliance with regulatory requirements and greater control and access to information, a release states.
