Police Officers of Scottsdale Association to host hockey match fundraiser

The Police Officers of Scottsdale Association is hosting its Fifth Annual Blades for Badges Saturday, June 17 at the Ice Den 9375 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale from 4-7 p.m.
This is an event where the POSA’s own “Enforcers” hockey team faces off against the Hacker Hockey Club in a game to raise funds for two great causes: the 907 Officer Assistance Fund and the Ice Men that Care Youth Sports Program, according to a press release.
This hockey game has helped raise money and awareness for POSA’s 907 Fund ever since it was organized five years ago, a release states.
“It’s not just police officers playing police officers. We have community members come and play the police officers” POSA vice president, Darlene Cook said in a prepared statement.
This event has brought the community and police officers together for some friendly competition over the past four years. The fundraiser also serves another purpose as Ms. Cook states,
“If one of our officers is hurt on the job, if any kind of thing happens, we are able to step up and help the officer, so their family does not suffer from their injury or what happened,” she said in a prepared statement.
The event is family-friendly and is open to the public for an entry price of $5 per person. There will be a raffle and interactive games during the intermission of the game.
