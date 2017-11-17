Project C.U.R.E. provides medical supplies to those in need

The founder of a nonprofit charitable organization that collects medical supplies and ships them to help those in need throughout the world met recently with members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale to explain how the program works and how much the organization depends on volunteers for its success.
Rotarian Sara Crosby-Hartman introduced Dr. Doug Jackson, president/CEO of Project C.U.R.E., to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a luncheon meeting held Nov. 13 at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
Dr. Jackson, a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, served as president of the Denver Rotary Club No. 31. Dr. Jackson serves on several international boards, has taught at the university level in the disciplines of finance, investments, leadership development, legal and international issues.
During his talk, Dr. Jackson, told of how his father inspired him to set goals and due dates to support the foundation his father had started. He noted that over 1.5 billion people in the world live on $1.50 a day; while half the population of the world lives on $5 a day.
Project C.U.R.E. annually delivers approximately 200 semi-truck loads (valued at $450,000 each) of donated medical supplies and equipment to needy people around the world. Starting in Brazil in 1987, Project C.U.R.E. began revolutionizing delivery of equipment and supplies to hospitals and clinics in more than 130 countries.
Besides containers, Project C.U.R.E. sends teams of medical professionals to assist partner hospitals and clinics; provides medical supplies to traveling doctors and nurses; and sends Kids for Kids, a backpack filled with children’s basic medical items.
Project C.U.R.E. administration includes only 35 employees who coordinate the work of over 30,000 volunteers and the extensive nonprofit and corporate partnerships that give people what they need.
Rotarian and club member Dale Gray joined Dr. Jackson and spoke about the club’s International Services Project. The project will provide medical equipment and supplies to six to eight hospitals in Sonora Mexico.
Rotary International District 5495 has brought together 20 Rotary Clubs, with Rotary Club of Scottsdale as the lead U.S. club, and Puerto Penasco Rotary Club as host club. Each of the 20 Rotary Clubs contributed $1,000-$5,000 to the project, with District 5495 and Rotary International providing matching funds to fund over $800,000 in value of medical equipment and supplies.
The primary partner for the international project is Project C.U.R.E, who is assisting with efforts to procure, inventory, store, pack, ship, deliver, off-load, setup and assure sustainability/follow-up.
Rotarians are assisting in all the phases of the project – both in the U.S. and on-site in Sonora, Mexico.
At the same meeting, the club welcomed two new members: the Rev. Ann Thomas, pastor at Scottsdale United Methodist Church, and Curt McReynolds, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.
For more information about Project C.U.R.E., visit www.projectcure.org. For information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.