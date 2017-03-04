Robert Houston elected to serve on Save the Family board

Robert Houston, operations director at Nationwide Insurance Company in Scottsdale, has been elected to the Save the Family Foundation of Arizona Board of Directors.
“Robert’s 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry and working through various strategic initiatives will serve the organization well as we look toward the future,” said Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor.
Mr. Houston also will serve on the organization’s Continuous Quality Improvement committee.
Mr. Houston said working with struggling families is important to him and that he has followed Save the Family since he first was introduced to the homeless family provider in 2007. In 2012, Nationwide Insurance volunteers painted and cleaned a housing unit for a new homeless family coming into the program.
“During our volunteer group’s orientation, we learned that Save the Family teaches parents how to support themselves for a lifetime”, he said. “That really resonated with me.”
He went on to say the impact the organization has on children is immeasurable.
Mr. Houston and his wife of nearly 30 years, Angelyn, have three children, ages 29, 28, and 20 and are expecting their first grandchild this June.
Save the Family Foundation of Arizona is a nonprofit agency based in Mesa and has been serving the community since 1988. Last year, Save the Family and its partner agency, the Affordable Rental Movement of Save the Family, provided housing and supportive services for nearly 600 homeless and impoverished families.
