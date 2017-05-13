Chairs chosen to lead Ronald McDonald House fundraising gala

Katy Forseth, associate general counsel for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and Christine Sopa, learning and performance consultant with Nationwide Insurance, will co-chair “A McNight to Remember Under the Sea Gala,” the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix fundraising event, Nov. 11 at the J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort, 5350 E. Marriott Drive in Phoenix.
Ms. Forseth, an RMHC board member since March 2015, is the government programs attorney for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.
Ms. Sopa, who joined the RMHC board in January 2015, is currently working on her Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.
“A McNight to Remember Under the Sea Gala” begins at 6 p.m. with a hosted cocktail reception, silent auction and raffle.
The program begins at 7:30 p.m. with dinner, live auction, the help-a-family appeal and recognition of the 2017 Heart of the House honorees.
Immediately following the program, the RMHC Red Shoe Society will host The “Off the Hook” After Party. Dress is black-tie optional.
KEZ radio personality Marty Manning and Connie Colla will emcee the evening’s events.
Sponsorship opportunities are available beginning at $5,000. Tables are $3,000 and individual tickets are $300. After-party only tickets are $50 each.
For more information, visit www.rmhcphoenix.com or contact RMHC Development Manager Leslie Tan Religioso at 602-798-5097 or email at leslie@rmhcphoenix.com.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix provides a “home away from home” for children and their families who travel to Phoenix to receive treatment for serious, often life-threatening illnesses and injuries.
The three houses operated in metropolitan Phoenix can accommodate up to 79 families a night.
Families stay for days, weeks, sometimes months at a time while their children receive care. Since opening its doors more than 32 years ago, families from across the state and around the world have checked into the Ronald McDonald House more than 47,500 times.
