Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix served 1,300 families in 2016

More than 1,300 families and their critically ill children from 15 Arizona counties and 27 states were served by the Valley’s three Ronald McDonald Houses during 2016.
The average family stay for the 1,322 families was seven days, which equates to 2,385 family visits and 15,980 nights of rest. Total occupancy for the year was 62 percent.
More than 80 percent of the families were from Arizona. The average daily cost to house a family is $78, but families are only asked for a $15 per-night donation.
Families were able to contribute a total of 13 percent to the overall costs, but no family is ever turned away because of their inability to contribute.
“Our donors and volunteers are so important to our ability to serve these families at a time of great stress and concern so they can concentrate on their children,” said RMHC Executive Director Nancy Roach. “And, once again, they stepped up in so many ways.”
During the year, 6,763 volunteers, representing 522 groups and 172 individuals, donated 16,059 hours for a total value of $378,350.
In 2015, volunteers donated 15,867 hours valued at $366,046.
“Our volunteers give much more than their time,” Ms. Roach said. “They put their hearts and souls into their volunteer work at our three houses to truly make them ‘homes away from home’ for families whose children are experiencing incredible health challenges.“
Volunteers handle everything from preparing and serving dinners to families every night to adopting and decorating rooms, taking on chores around each of the campuses and helping out at fundraising events organized by the house and third parties.
“We are truly grateful for what our volunteers bring to our families, and we are constantly amazed by how quickly and consistently they respond regardless of what we ask of them,” Ms. Roach said.
“We can’t ask for anything more and we can’t say strongly enough how much we value them.”
To volunteer at one of the three Ronald McDonald Houses – 501 E. Roanoke Avenue in Phoenix, at the Cambridge House on the campus of Phoenix Children’s Hospital and at the Dobson House on the campus of Cardon Children’s Medical Center – contact Helain Day at hday@rmhcphoenix.com.
Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Some of the duties include preparing rooms for guests; cleaning, sorting and organizing; helping keep kitchen and community areas clean and organized; answering phones; greeting families and visitors; and gardening.
A number of projects are available for groups of 8-60 people.
For more information, visit www.rmhcphoenix.com.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix provides a “home away from home” for children and their families who travel to Phoenix to receive treatment for serious, often life-threatening illnesses and injuries.
The three houses operated in metropolitan Phoenix can accommodate up to 79 families a night. Families stay for days, weeks, sometimes months at a time while their children receive care.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.