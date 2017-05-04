Rotary Club hosts 4th annual Service Above Self Awards Dinner

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale hosted its fourth annual Scottsdale Community Service Above Self Award Dinner April 24 at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
City of Scottsdale’s Mayor Jim Lane was on hand to present awards, congratulate and thank honorees for sharing their gifts within the community and for representing Rotary International’s motto and golden rule tenant of “service above self.”
Honorees were:
• Jim Bruner, who received the Rotarian and Community Lifetime Service Above Self Award. Mr. Bruner was lauded as a “visionary who is always ready to do the best for our community.” A Scottsdale resident, veteran, attorney and banker, Mr. Bruner has provided civic, political and professional leadership to the Valley for more than 45 years.
• Ken Brown received the Rotarian Service Above Self Award. Mr. Brown, a Rotarian for 22 years, has served for 15 years as chair of Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Ed Adler Memorial Golf Tournament, raising close to $100,000 for education scholarships and introducing to attendees exciting sport celebrities. For 12 years, he has twice a year facilitated the barbecue grilling for the club’s Rotary Park Days and directs park upgrade projects.
• Nick Lowery received Scottsdale Citizen Service Above Self Award. Mr. Lowery, a former NFL kicker, gives humbly and selflessly back to his community. Founded in 1996, The Nick Lowery Youth Foundation, Inc. programs include: Stronger Safer Sports (reducing concussions), Champions for the Homeless, All Pros Against Bullying and National Building for Native Youth.
• Detour Company Theatre was the recipient of the Non-Profit Organization Service Above Self Award. Founded in 2000 by Sam, the theatre’s mission is to create authentic, accessible theater opportunities for adults and youth who have developmental disabilities. Detour is an educational partner with Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts teaching high school drama students about special needs.
The evening’s keynote speaker was nine-year NFL Pro, Michael Bankston. Mr. Bankston shared insights on transitioning from life as a NFL professional. He is a former defensive tackle/defensive end and played in the NFL for nine seasons — for Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals (1992-1997) and Cincinnati Bengals (1998—2000).
Emcee for the evening was Rotarian John Campbell.
Dr. Honora Norton, Rotarian and event chair for the fourth year, acknowledged and thanked all the honorees for their support of our community, Mayor Lane, the attendees and all the Rotarians and professionals who made the evening so special. The Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Program Chair Christopher West announced the date and location of the 2018 Scottsdale Community Service Above Self Award Dinner: March 5, 2018 at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
Photography Credits: Devin Berko, Something New Media; Debra Maisch; and Zach McCook, Looking Back in Time Photography.