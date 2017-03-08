Rotarian Charlie Kester introduced Tony Siebers to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at the March 6 luncheon meeting held at the Scottsdale McCormick’s Superstition Ballroom.
Mr. Siebers’s program was entitled “How to Make Lemonade Solutions to a Garden Problem.” Mr. Siebers, a Rotary Club of Scottsdale member, shared his experiences as a young military cadet, soldier, policeman, family man and businessman.
According to Mr. Siebers, Colin Powell is an accomplished “servant leader” who is passionate about purpose and recognizes the value of every individual contributor to that purpose. Servant leaders demonstrate a strong focus on both results and people – linking them both to purpose and inspiring each individual team member to adopt this purpose as his/her own.
Mr. Siebers talked about what the world learned from the “Dancing Guy” at the Sasquatch Music Festival 2009 – how to lead, importance of persistence, followers are key, and making room for growth.
Mr. Siebers’s military and police experiences included: support of national preparedness – ensuring that the nation has reliable chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) countermeasures equipment that can be used with confidence for the protection of life, health, property and commerce; Katrina Hurricane recovery; and serving in Middle East.
Mr. Siebers shared how he integrates LinkedIn connections with his current business, SeniorMoves, whose vision is to bring awareness to the importance of “downsizing” in the later stages of life and to reduce reliance on government programs for seniors to meet their basic needs.
There were several guests and visiting Rotarians at the meeting, including visiting Rotarian Torbjorn Granqvist, president of the Stensrorp-Skultorp, Skovdevagen, Sweden Rotary Club. The Rotary Club of Scottsdale, as a member of the global Rotary International organization, welcomes visiting Rotarians who are in Scottsdale for vacation or business.
Visiting Rotarians exchange club flags and are treated with “Family of Rotary” hospitality during the make-up meeting visits. Many of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale members have visited clubs throughout the world and have brought back Rotary exchange flags.
For more information about the club, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.