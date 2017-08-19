Rotary Club of Scottsdale announces 2017-18 officers

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale has announced its 2017-18 officers and board of directors.
Charlie Kester will serve as president; Kent Hammond, president-elect; Don Loose, vice president; Christopher West, secretary and program chairman; Bob Saathoff, treasurer.
In addition, Past President Mary Blank will serve as president of the Scottsdale Rotary Foundation; Patti Miller, executive administrator. Elected to the board: Sara Crosby-Hartman, John Campbell, Kevin Bollinger, David Pastor, Richard Signeski and Vaibha Pradhan.
The Rotary Club of Scottsdale was founded in 1954. The club is proud of its support for youth in the area, Salvation Army, Scottsdale’s and Papago Rotary Parks and for the quality of its weekly luncheon speakers and programs.
Visit www.scottsdalerotary.org for list of up upcoming programs and to learn more about Rotary.
Rotary International has clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. The members of these autonomous clubs are called Rotarians, and they form a global network of 1.2 million business and professional leaders, all volunteering their time and talents to serve their communities and the world.
At a recent club meeting, the club’s 2017 Scholarship Golf Tournament Chairperson Richard Signeski stated the shotgun start scramble fundraiser is scheduled to start 7:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club.
There is an $100 fee per golfer, which includes golf, drink tickets, snacks, and awards with celebrity speaker luncheon. Watch for further information and register at www.scottsdalerotarygolf.com.