Rotary Club of Scottsdale hears update on Arizona Opera

Members and guests of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale enjoyed several songs presented by the Arizona Opera team during a recent club meeting.
Rotarian and Arizona Opera Board of Directors Member Jo Kuchai Pulvermacher introduced Joseph Specter, president and general director of Arizona Opera, to the club at a luncheon meeting held Aug. 14 at the McCormick Golf Club’s Pavilion.
Mr. Specter is an experienced administrator who draws from his arts, business, financial and fundraising experiences within the arts and corporate environments.
Prior to coming to Arizona Opera, Mr. Specter was general director of Austin Opera. Prior to Austin, he was director of institutional relations at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where he stewarded a portfolio of over 100 institutional funders.
Mr. Specter stated he was honored to have joined the Arizona Opera and is grateful for the support of its staff, board, members, volunteers and supporters. The company has accomplished much in recent years.
Mr. Specter is committed to continuing that excellent work, focusing on the company’s artistic vitality and, most important, serving the communities that make all of it possible.
Arizona Opera, now in its 45th season, produces fully-staged operas, concerts, and collaborative programs throughout the state.
Mr. Specter noted this season’s opener is an out of the world event: “Hercules vs. The Vampires,” a combination of operatic singing and 1960’s pop culture, synchronizing live music with the 1961 (Mario Bava) cult classic film, “Hercules in the Haunted World.”
In addition to producing five grand operas each year in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona Opera offers in-school touring productions; numerous outreach events for over 60,000 children and adults of all ages; lectures; cultural festivals and events; Opera & Gelato Film Festival; and more.
Mr. Specter provided an overview of Arizona Opera’s 2017-18 season. As part of the club’s program, Mr. Specter and his wife, Kate Specter, sang several operatic selections while accompanied by pianist Christopher Cano, who serves as Arizona Opera’s head of music and director.
