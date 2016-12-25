Rotary Club of Scottsdale welcomes Santa at holiday social

Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and their families and guests enjoyed feasting, laughing, singing and greeting Santa at its recent annual holiday social.
The festive occasion held at Scottsdale McCormick’s Lakeside Ballroom was filled to capacity.
Rotarian and past Club President Dr. Joe Hegstad introduced the event’s entertainment Nicole Pesce, Ms. Pesce is a pianist, keyboardist, composer and arranger who entertained with her unique blend of virtuosity, humor and pizzazz.
Rotary Club of Scottsdale will resume its 2017 luncheon program Jan. 9, 2017 with Bert Castro, president of Phoenix Zoo. On Jan. 23, Amram Knishinsky will be updating members and guests about happenings at the new OdySea.
For more information visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.