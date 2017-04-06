Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests recently held their semi-annual lunch at Scottsdale’s Rotary Park.
Rotarian Carroll Huntress, owner of Scottsdale’s downtown Sugar Bowl, provided all the food, while Rotarian Ken Brown and friend of the lub Rob Adler barbecued brats.
A U.S. flag in memory of Col. Park Shaw was given to Cheri Shaw, in honor of her husband, a former club president. The flag had flown at the park for the past year.
Scottsdale Rotary Park is an eight-acre oasis in the heart of Gainey Ranch. The park was built by members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale and then donated to the City of Scottsdale.
The park features lighted walking paths, a children’s playground, rotary-themed bike rack, a greenbelt, picnic armadas, barbeque grills, a restroom facility and the world’s first plaza designed in the shape of the Rotary symbol.
Rotary Plaza is located at 7959 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale.
The Club accepts donations for memorial engraved paver bricks, trees and flag flown at the park. The club is working with the City of Scottsdale to expand the patio of the covered ramada seating area and is looking for donations to fund the project.
Rotarians also enjoyed a collector car show while at the park social. Club members Bob Murray, Richard Lavvy, Tony Martino, Barry Kaplan, Len Signeski and Dave Hawkins displayed their personal collector cars.
For more information, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.