San Francisco Giants to host Giant Race AZ Fundraiser for Charros

The San Francisco Giants have partnered with the Scottsdale Charros as the beneficiary of its Giant Race AZ Saturday, March 4 at 7 a.m. at Scottsdale Stadium at 7408 E. Osborn Road.
Giant Race AZ organizers will donate a portion of registration fees to the Scottsdale Charros, which has been supporting the community through sports education since 1961, according to a press release. The walk will feature both three-mile and 10-kilometer walks.
Participants who register with the code “CHARROS17” will donate $5 of their entry fee to the organization, a release states.
The Scottsdale Charros, a volunteer group of business and civic leaders, serve and support SUSD students, teachers and schools through a broad spectrum of educational programs.
With a history of fundraising, the Charros have leveraged spring training baseball as a chief economic driver in Scottsdale. Funds raised throughout the year are donated back to local charities, making the Charros one of the community’s largest philanthropic contributors.
Last year, the Scottsdale Charros awarded more than $750,000 to local charities, schools and in college scholarships and fellowships, according to a release.
