Pulliam Trust provides grant to help homeless families

Save the Family Foundation has received a $150,000 grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust to assist 100 additional homeless families with housing and services to help alleviate the regional backlog of families waiting in shelters to access services.
The program helps homeless families quickly stabilize by moving them from shelters or emergency situations into housing, and then providing wrap around supportive services.
“Last year, Save the Family provided housing and supportive services for nearly 600 homeless impoverished families,” said Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor.
“This grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust will give us additional resources to quickly start the transition process from homelessness to financial stability.”
“During her career, Nina Mason Pulliam shared her financial success and business leadership skills with many charities. She had a keen awareness of challenges that face our community and would take great pride in the outstanding work being done by organizations like Save the Family,” said Trustee Chair Carol Schilling.
“Through her trust, we continue to build on her legacy, which clearly reflects her heart for philanthropy.”
Ms. Taylor said the grant will be used for the organization’s Rapid Re-Housing program, a model that has successfully worked to reduce family homelessness in the community and across the country.
Through Rapid Re-Housing, Save the Family provides homeless families with help locating an affordable apartment in the community and provides assistance with move-in fees, utility set-ups and rental stipends that are stepped down over time as the family increases its ability to pay for their own housing costs.
The grant to Save the Family represents one of 21 awarded to nonprofit organizations in Arizona by the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust during the first of two grant cycles this year.
