Scottsdale Civil War Round Table presents program on ‘The Confederate Kardashian’

Scottsdale Civil War Round Table presents “The Confederate Kardashian: Loreta Janeta Velasques, Media Celebrity, Con Artist, and the Making of a Civil War Myth” by William C. Davis on April 18 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library.
Mr. Davis, an Independence, MO. native, received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Sonoma State University in northern California. He then spent 20 years in editorial management in the magazine and book publishing industry, before leaving in 1990 to spend the next decade working as a writer and consultant, a press release states.
He is the author or editor of more than 60 books in the fields of Civil War and Southern history, as well as numerous documentary screenplays.
He was the on-camera senior consultant and commentator for 52 episodes of the Arts & Entertainment Network/History Channel series Civil War Journal as well as a number of other productions on commercial and Public Television and for the BBC, according to a release.
Mr. Davis has acted as historical consultant for several television and film productions including The Blue and The Gray, George Washington, The Perfect Tribute, and 2015’s Field of Lost Shoes.
In September 2013 he retired after 13 years as a professor of history and Executive Director of the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA.
He is the only four-time winner of the Jefferson Davis Award given for book-length works in Confederate and Civil War History, a release states. In 2015 the Lincoln Forum named him recipient of the Richard Nelson Current Award and the Ulysses S. Grant Association gave him its John Y. Simon Award.
He was a member of the advisory board of the Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission and serves on several other consultative bodies, as well as being an occasional consultant to the Virginia State Police on cold case homicides
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.