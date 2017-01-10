Scottsdale-native wins Golden Globe for ‘La La Land’ performance

Phoenix-based Valley Youth Theatre is celebrating the tremendous win of one of its alum, Scottsdale-native Emma Stone who won a Golden Globe on Sunday, Jan. 8 night for Best Actress for her role as Mia in the blockbuster movie “La La Land.”
“I knew from a very young age that Emma had the innate ability to bring any character to life,” said Bobb Cooper, Valley Youth Theatre’s producing artistic director, in a press release. “She gives everything to each character she plays and brings truth to the story. Emma knows how to make moments magical.”
Ms. Stone’s career began on the VYT stage at age 10. In her very first production, she played the Otter in the “The Wind in the Willows.”
Three years in a row she was in VYT’s traditional holiday show, “A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail” playing two very different characters: the lovable, gloomy, grey donkey, Eeyore, in 2000 and 2001 and the A-type, practical Rabbit in 2003.
Prior to heading to Hollywood, Ms. Stone performed a variety of different characters in approximately 18 different productions at Valley Youth Theatre including: The Great Mother in The Little Mermaid, an Evil Stepsister in Cinderella, Tweedle Dum in Alice in Wonderland, Old Queen Maude in The Princess and the Pea, Dot in Honk, the Musical, Dori in School House Rock, and many others.
“We are very proud of Emma’s accomplishments,” said Mr. Cooper in the press release. “What a great achievement… we know there is so much more to come!”
Ms. Stone grew up in the city of Scottsdale, before moving to California to pursue a career in acting.
