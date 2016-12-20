Scottsdale Parada Del Sol Parade committee in search of participants

The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade Committee is now accepting applications for bands, marching groups, cities/towns, mounted western groups, commercial floats, horse riders/horse groups, western type vehicles and vendors to participate in the Scottsdale Parade on Feb. 11, 2017.
The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade features after-parade entertainment at the Trails End Festival from noon until 5 p.m. which includes a Western village, Hispanic village, Native American village, and children’s western activity area all near the Parade route in downtown Old Town Scottsdale, according to a press release.
Any band leader, organization, mounted horse group or marcher that is interested in participating in the Parada del Sol Parade or Trail’s End Festival should go to www.scottsdaleparade.com and download the applications for entry.
Marching bands are free, nonprofits are just $50 and commercial floats are $500.
The Parada del Sol Parade has been around for 63 years in Scottsdale. While the event is primarily a horse-entry parade, it also has many new floats and bands and is managed today by a nonprofit group of former Parada leaders.
The Parade has evolved into a 100-entry extravaganza traveling through the heart of downtown Scottsdale and culminating with the Trail’s End Festival of multi-cultural events in the Old Town area.
