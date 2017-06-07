Scottsdale police chief speaks to local Rotary Club

Scottsdale Police Chief Alan Rodbell touched on such as issues as safety, homelessness and the opioid drug epidemic during a talk June 5 to members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
The meeting was held at McCormick Scottsdale’s Lakeside Ballroom.
Chief Rodbell addressed many subjects during his talk: safety at national sports events held locally; partnerships with other communities; homelessness, Scottsdale’s Victim’s Crisis Intervention Specialists Help Line: dangerous drugs and use of Narcan – the opioid overdose reversal drug; DUI’s and police technology advances.
The chief began his law enforcement career in 1976 in Rockville, Md. He relocated to Scottsdale’s police department in 2002 and in 2003 was promoted to Scottsdale Police Chief.
Chief Rodbell was named the first Arizona Police Chief of the Year by the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police for his involvement in the community and extended community.
Additionally, at the meeting Rotarian and Past President Bob Jackson, provided information about the club’s Legacy Program. Members were asked to consider gifts to the club’s foundation and/or to Rotary International’s Foundation Fund as part of one’s estate planning.
For more information about the club, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.