Scottsdale resident named to national dental benefits boards

Scottsdale resident and CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona, Allan Allford has been named to the Delta Dental Plans Association board of directors.
“Our board leadership is instrumental to ensuring reliable access to oral health care for more than 73 million Delta Dental consumers—children, families and individuals,” said Steven R. Olson, president and CEO of DDPA, in a press release. “I look forward to working with our new board leadership to continue bringing our mission and Brand to life in communities across the nation.”
Also making three new appointments to its Board of Directors was the separately incorporated affiliate of DDPA, DeltaUSA, which enables Delta Dental to centrally administer national or multi-state dental benefits programs.
Allan Allford, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Arizona, has been named chair, and Dennis Wilson, president and CEO of Delta Dental of New Jersey, has been named vice chair. Belinda Martinez, president of Delta Dental Insurance Company, has been elected secretary/treasurer, the release stated.
“I am honored to be named to these boards along with colleagues across the country,” said Mr. Allford in the press release. “Participation on these boards will allow Delta Dental of Arizona to stay on the forefront of national trends and ensure the best oral healthcare coverage available on the market.”
Both the DDPA and DeltaUSA Board of Directors made the appointments at their October meetings and the officers’ terms became effective Jan. 1.
