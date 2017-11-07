Scottsdale Rotarians enjoy annual Day at Rotary Park

Members and guests of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale recently enjoyed a Rotary Day at the Park.
Carroll Huntress, Rotarian and owner of Scottsdale’s Sugar Bowl, provided all the food, while Rotarian Ken Brown and friend of club, Rob Adler, barbequed brats.
Scottsdale Rotary Park is an eight-acre oasis in the heart of Gainey Ranch. Rotary Plaza is located at 7959 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale.
Rotarian Craig Miller provided attendees with the history of Scottsdale’s Rotary Park. The park was built by members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale and then donated to the City of Scottsdale.
The park features lighted walking paths, a children’s playground, Rotary-themed bike rack, a greenbelt, picnic ramadas, barbeque grills, a restroom facility and the world’s first plaza designed in the shape of the Rotary symbol.
Guest speaker at Rotary Park Day was Dr. Steven Hansen, CEO of Arizona Humane Society. Mr. Hansen, DVM, is a 30-year veteran of animal health and welfare.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Rotary Park memorials, programs, meetings and membership, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
Visitors to club meetings are always welcome. Call 480-945-6158.