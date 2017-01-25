Scottsdale Rotarians enjoy an oceanic adventure

Amram Knishinsky, owner/developer of OdySsea Aquarium in Scottsdale and principal of Butterfly Wonderland, LLC spoke to the Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a luncheon meeting held Monday at the Scottsdale McCormick.
Rotarian Rachel Sacco introduced Dr. Knishinsky, stating that he has been a real estate developer for more than 30 years with significant experience in marketing and retrial.
Dr. Knishinsky, an Arizona resident for the past 45 years, has developed shopping centers (including Scottsdale’s Galleria), office buildings and apartment complexes. He developed the OdySea Experience in Newport, Ky. — the first for-profit aquarium in the United States.
Mr. Knishinsky has Ph.D. from Arizona State University and an MBA from the University of California in Berkeley.
His interest in sea life began when he served as a U.S. Navy Seal and during his family’s annual visits to Monterey Bay Aquarium. He talked about raising funds one person at a time and about his persistence and tenacity of having a goal to always move forward — all leading to what he stated as the point of his life: Doing some good.
The OdySea, the largest aquarium in the Southwest, provides unique encounters and tours: Walking deep into an underwater environment to be surrounded by thousands of colorful and curious marine life from the Indo-Pacific region of the world; getting up close and personal with African Penguins; taking behind the scenes tours to view in inner workings and systems that make OdySea Aquarium possible; touring American and rainforest rivers; experiencing the aqua-lobby, the otter banks, touch pools, penguin point, sharks of the deep, reef jewels, bazaar and beautiful gallery, living sea carrousel, 3-D movie about humpback whales and martini glass aquarium art gallery.
Mr. Knishinsky updated attendees about future exhibits to be added near the OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland – Paradise Earth Rainforest with an aviary of over 5,000 birds, a nine-acre DinosaurPark, additional restaurants and more.
