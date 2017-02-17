Scottsdale Rotarians offered update on need for blood donations

Rotarian Todd Brown introduced Dirk Johnson, president of the United Blood Services Southwest Division, to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at a luncheon meeting held Feb. 13 at Scottsdale McCormick’s Lakeside Ballroom.
United Blood Services is a nonprofit community blood center providing blood and blood products for local area hospitals throughout the United States.
Mr. Johnson stated that United Blood Services, with national headquarters in Scottsdale, exists to make a difference in people’s lives by bringing together the best people, inspiring individuals to donate blood, producing a safe and ample blood supply, advancing cutting-edge research and embracing continuous quality improvement.
Mr. Johnson provided insights about the blood banking industry: over 500 blood donors are needed per day; due to bacteria growth blood components have a limited life – plasma (one year), platelets (five days) and red blood cells (42 days); blood collection methods are varied; there are stringent protections in place for both donors and recipients; and, many private pilots volunteer for flights for life to deliver blood packages.
Rotarian Tony Siebers, who served in U.S. Army as Captain, provided attendees with a presentation of member roles and responsibilities in case an emergency occurs at a club meeting and/or event. Attendees appreciated the need for such instructions to ensure everyone knows what to do in case something unexpected happens.
During the meeting, Rotarians Max Rumbaugh and Jim Hann provided attendees with an update of the club’s international clean water sustainability project being conducted in Scottsdale’s sister city – Alamos Sonora, Mexico.
The club has partnered with Alamos village families and local Rotarians to build and install 40 water filters that will supply clean and tasty water to over 1,500 people. The filtration systems are made totally of parts available locally at a cost of $20-$30 per unit.
More trips to Alamos are being planned to build and install additional filter units, as well as, ensure sustainability of already installed filters.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale projects, programs and membership, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.