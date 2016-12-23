Scottsdale Rotarians ring the bell to support Salvation Army

Every year Rotary Club of Scottsdale Rotarians, family members and friends take turns on weekends ringing The Salvation Army kettle bells at Scottsdale Fashion Square‘s Nordstroms and this year’s efforts far surpassed 2015 results.
“This year the kettle ringers raised over $7,500 – that’s $1,000 more than 2015 holiday season,” said Rotarian Maj. Gwyn Edward Jones, Corps officer/administrator with The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center at Phoenix South Mountain.
Many of the Rotarians used the bell ringing as a teaching opportunity for their children and/or grandchildren – children ringing the bell share the spirit of generosity that will hopefully last the rest of their lives. In addition to the kettle bell ringing, the club participates in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. By doing so, club members support Salvation Army’s belief that every child deserves to know the joy of a new toy at Christmas.
The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Phoenix is a place where “everything is possible.” The 144,000-square-foot building, located on 16 acres, hosts Arizona’s largest indoor water park, three NBA regulation-sized basketball courts, fitness center, library and 325-seat theater.
The Kroc Center is a continuing presence of The Salvation Army’s effort to build a community of hope in the Phoenix metropolitan area. To learn more about the Kroc Center, visit www.krocphoenix.org.
To learn more about Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s programs and projects, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
