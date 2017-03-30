Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield visited the Rotary Club of Scottsdale March 27 and shared her thoughts on such issues as growing up in Scottsdale, the future of light rail and civility.
The luncheon meeting was held at The McCormick Scottsdale’s Lakeside Ballroom.
Councilwoman Littlefield, an Arizona native and ASU graduate, started serving her first council term Jan. 15, 2015.
She has 25 years of extensive financial and management experience in varied industries – for-profit, non-profit, computer, city government and small business ownership.
Her previous professional experience includes several years working in the budget office of the City of Plano helping to design and track the departmental budgets for all city departments as well as working to format the Capital Improvement Program for that fast-growing city.
Councilwoman Littlefield remembers when growing up, Scottsdale was considered rural and anything north of Thomas Road was considered “North Scottsdale.”
She talked about council’s unanimous vote to hire Jim Thompson as Scottsdale’s city manager and provided an overview of his roles and responsibilities.
She stated Mr. Thompson has brought strong leadership and a ready willingness to listen to city staff, citizens and council members.
Councilwoman Littlefield answered questions from the audience on topics related to political civility and need for compromise; light rail – its costs, safety issues and infrastructure; and Scottsdale Desert Discovery Center – Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran 30,000-acre preserve.
