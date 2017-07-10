Scottsdale volunteers honored with Girl Scout High Achievement Awards

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council announced June 9 several adult volunteers from Scottsdale were honored with Girl Scout High Achievement Awards.
Kate Gookin, Alanna Iannone, Lee Kline and Dianna Laulainen-Schein all earned Appreciation Pins while Susan Liming earned an Honor Pin for her efforts.
The criteria for these awards is established by Girl Scouts of the USA and are nationally recognized, according to a press release.
The High Achievement Awards are granted annually to volunteers who have distinguished themselves by their service in furthering the Girl Scout mission. The Honor Pin is given to adult volunteers who have delivered outstanding service in two or more neighborhoods.
The Appreciation Pin is given to volunteers who have gone above and beyond the expectations of their position in at least one neighborhood.
“Volunteers are truly the backbone of our organization,” Tamara Woodbury, GSACPC CEO, said in a prepared statement.
“They are the heartbeat and the heroes of Girl Scouting and play one of the most important roles in our girls’ lives—providing them a space for each girl to be herself.”
Ms. Gookin began as a Daisy troop leader and grew her troop to more than 40 girls.
She is a volunteer support coach, cookie coordinator and recruitment coordinator. She also arranges “Sister Angels” in her neighborhood and volunteers on several council-level committees.
Ms. Iannone has been a troop leader, school organizer, coordinator for school organizers, recognitions coordinator, getting started coach, girl/troop recognitions chair and a service unit meeting facilitator.
Under her recruitment guidance, her service unit is now serving an impressive 24 percent of the girls in its area. She inspires and motivates reluctant volunteers and this year has supported 43 new leaders through the process.
Ms. Kline has been a troop leader for more than 30 years and part of her service unit for more than 16 years. She has helped with planning encampments, facilitating outdoor education and has sat on the Gold Award board.
She has changed the way hundreds of young girls, teens and adults view camping and has taught leadership to all of them along the way.
Ms. Laulainen-Schein, a Gold Award winner, has served as the adult day camp director, archery instructor, Gold Award mentor, event planning committee liaison, event coordinator, in addition to being a troop leader for more than 10 years.
She keeps all events girl-led and girl-focused, teaching all girls the leadership skills they need.
Ms. Liming has mentored more than 300 Girl Scout volunteers in the last seven years. She is described as a “Girl Scout machine,” who leads by example and represents everything Girl Scouting stands for.
She sits on the GSACPC advisory team and is a council trainer for new leaders. She was instrumental in helping two service units merge, and with her help, her service unit’s membership increased significantly over the past year.
Additionally, her work also helped raise more than $10,000 for the Parsons Leadership Center, GSACPC’s new camp at South Mountain.
Each year, GSACPC holds a recognition ceremony to honor these volunteers, who are nominated by their peers and selected by the nominating committee, a release states.
The honorees usually have served as a troop leader for several years and volunteer at the neighborhood level. GSACPC’s jurisdiction is broken into 48 geographic areas called neighborhoods. The neighborhoods are run by volunteers and support the Girl Scout troops in their area.
This year, the ceremony was at GSACPC’s newest facility, The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain in Phoenix.
