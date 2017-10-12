Scottsdale’s Alix Smith elected recording secretary for Philanthropic Educational Organization

Scottsdale resident Alix Smith was elected recording secretary of the International Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood at the organization’s biennial convention in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 28-30.
Ms. Smith is a member of PEO. Chapter AY in Phoenix.
In 1992, Ms. Smith graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy. In 1999, she graduated from Arizona State University in Tempe with a master’s degree in taxation.
She is a Certified Public Accountant, holds the Chartered Global Management Accountant designation and is currently serving on the Board of Trustees for the American Institute of CPA’s Benevolent Fund.
Now employed as the Chief Financial Officer for Salt River Devco, a real estate development and asset management company which the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community owns, Ms. Smith has been involved in commercial real estate finance and accounting for over 20 years.
In addition to her PEO and work responsibilities, she enjoys traveling, reading, knitting and other hand-crafts, hiking, baking and time with her family.
PEO was founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
One of the oldest organizations for women, P.E.O.’s mission is to celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, award, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
With executive offices in Des Moines, Iowa, PEO has about 229,000 sisters in almost 6,000 local chapters in the U.S. and Canada.
To date, PEO has awarded almost $304 million in financial assistance to almost 102,000 women in the form of grants, loans, awards and scholarships.
