Shake, Rattle & Roll Motorcycle Ride planned Sept. 30 in Scottsdale

In their effort to bring more awareness to the Parkinson’s community, Scottsdale-based Resnick & Louis, P.C. has announced its sponsorship of the third annual Shake, Rattle & Roll Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Resnick & Louis, along with Knights on Bikes, is working to raise money and awareness for Banner Neuro Wellness Center in Gilbert.
Festivities start 9 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Scottsdale, 15656 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale.
The Banner Neuro Wellness Center in Gilbert was created to promote quality of life and enrichment for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and those with neurological conditions.
Parkinson’s disease affects over 35,000 people in Arizona, and countless others nationwide.
Last year, Resnick and Louis raised $5,000 for the charity. During the event, Luis Gonzales of the Diamondbacks made a special appearance and more than 85 people greased up their hogs and hit the streets to ride motorcycles in honor of those suffering from Parkinson’s.
More than $34,000 was raised during the ride, and after expenses, a check was presented to Banner Neuro Wellness Center for $31,000.
“Shake, Rattle and Roll is an important event in our community and raises money for Parkinson’s disease,” said Mitch Resnick, founder of Resnick & Louis.
“We will continue to get involved every year and make a significant impact in the Parkinson’s community, especially since so many Arizona residents are affected by this disease.”
For more information, visit www.rlattorneys.com.
