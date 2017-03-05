Shelley Cohn chosen to lead Arizona Community Foundation board

The board of directors of the Arizona Community Foundation has elected as chairman Shelley Cohn, former executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Ms. Cohn succeeds as chairman Ron Butler, Arizona managing partner for Ernst & Young, who served as chairman since 2015. She served as vice chairman to Mr. Butler throughout his two-year term.
A member of the Arizona Community Foundation board of directors since 2008, Ms. Cohn was previously a member of the precursor to ACF’s Philanthropic Services Committee.
“I am impressed with the innovative leadership, programs and reach of the Arizona Community Foundation throughout Arizona, as well as the engagement and diversity of its board,” said Ms. Cohn. “I am honored to be elected chairman of the board.”
With a tenure that began in 1984, Ms. Cohn had been executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts for 21 years when she retired in 2005 and remains tireless in her advocacy for the arts. She consults with the Flinn Foundation on its arts and culture programs.
Additional consultancies have included the Tucson Pima Arts Council, Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Rhode Island Arts Council, South Carolina Arts Council, Washington State Arts Council, Minnesota Arts Board, and KAET Channel 8, Kentucky Arts Council, Tennessee Arts Commission.
Ms. Cohn served as Interim CEO for the Scottsdale Cultural Council from 2006 to 2008. She has taught classes in arts entrepreneurship and arts and public policy at Arizona State University between 2006 and 2010.
In addition to her relationship with the Arizona Community Foundation, Ms. Cohn continues to make a difference in the community as president-elect of the board of trustees for the Desert Botanical Garden, as a previous president and current board member of Childsplay, and as the chair of Hillel at ASU’s Life & Legacy giving program.
Ms. Cohn holds a master’s degree in Humanities from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in English and Education from Washington University, St. Louis, Mo. She completed the Program for Senior Executives in State & Local Government at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. Last year, ACF and its affiliates awarded more than $56 million in grants and scholarship funding to some 3,500 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies.
