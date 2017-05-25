Harvard Club of Phoenix welcomes governor of Sonora, Mexico

The Harvard Club of Phoenix held its annual dinner-gala May 19 at the Phoenix Country Club.
Harvard Club President Dr. Bishara Bahbah introduced the guest speaker, sitting governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich.
The governor spoke in Spanish with instantaneous translation for non-Spanish speakers.
In 2015 Claudia Pavlovich became the first female governor in Sonora, and currently is the only female governor in Mexico. Gov. Pavlovich has lead Sonora in transparency and accountability initiatives.
Her favorite quote is “politics serves, only if it serves the people.”
Harvard Club of Phoenix alumni support and participate in Early College Awareness. ECA is not an admission recruitment program for Harvard. Its purpose is to motivate young students and inform and give greater assurance to parents who don’t think college is an option. It reaches out to schools in the Valley and holds speaker programs with local community partners.
The club also sponsors the Harvard Summer Community Service Fellowship program, a collaboration between the club and the Center for Public Interest Careers.
The 2017 recipient of the club’s Summer Community Service fellowship is Amalia Frohna, currently a campus sophomore and a graduate of Chaparral High School. Ms. Frohna will work at the Banner Health Foundation.
For more information, visit hcphoenix.clubs.harvard.edu and https:/www.facebook.com/HarvardClubPhx.
