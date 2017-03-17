Tom Forese, chairman of Arizona State Corporation Commission, was the featured speaker at the March 13 meeting of The Rotary Club of Scottsdale, held at McCormick Scottsdale Lakeside Ballroom.
Mr. Forese was first elected to the Arizona State Legislature in 2010, where he served two terms as the chairman of the Commerce Committee, chairman of the Higher Education Committee, chairman of the International Relations Committee and a member of the Appropriations Committee.
In 2014 he was elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission and became chairperson in January 2017.
Mr. Forese stated the Commission’s responsibilities and roles include: economic development, public utilities regulation, water policies, facilitation of incorporation of businesses and organizations, securities regulation, railroad/pipeline safety and making Arizona relevant internationally. He noted that currently over $20 billion of Arizona goods are annually exported to Mexico.
Mr. Forese shared stories about the commission’s initial efforts being centered around Arizona’s railroads. The commission continues to have jurisdiction over matters pertaining to public rail and highway crossings.
Mr. Forese readily answered many questions related to utility rates, solar power and water desalinization.
At the meeting The Rotary Club of Scottsdale Foundation was the recipient of a generous gift from well known Arizona philanthropist, Peter G. Fish, for its scholarship program. The club, under the leadership of Rotarian Bob Murray, raised about $12,500 on its own to match and receive the Fish gift. The $25,000 will be directed to the club’s scholarship awards to worthy Scottsdale Unified School District students.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.