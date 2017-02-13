Sunrise Rotary Club assists in sending medical supplies to Africa

Rotarians from the Scottsdale Sunrise Rotary Club gathered at a Tempe warehouse Thursday, Feb. 9, to load up more than 1,000 pieces of medical equipment and supplies headed for Rwanda, Africa.
The shipment represents one of three containers that will be sent to the country, totaling $1.5 million in aid, according to a press release.
“This discarded, used medical equipment could not be used here in the U.S., but it is a lifesaver for people in other countries who are in desperate need,” David Lewis, who coordinated the humanitarian outreach project for Scottsdale Sunrise Rotary Club, said in a release. “These supplies are going to two major hospitals and 16 clinics in southern Rwanda and will help improve the health and well-being of between 80,000 to 100,000 people.”
Scottsdale Sunrise Rotary Club teamed with Project C.U.R.E. (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) and Africa Health New Horizons, a local nonprofit founded by a Tutsi genocide survivor. AHNH assisted Project C.U.R.E. in selecting the recipient hospitals.
Scottsdale Sunrise Rotary Club also reached out to other Rotary Clubs for fundraising assistance. Estrella, Phoenix 100 and Tempe South Rotary Clubs each contributed to this effort as well as the two district clubs Rotary 5510 and Rotary 5490.
Specific items in this shipment included an EKG machine, incubator, anesthesia supplies, refrigerator, exam tables, wheelchairs, feeding tubes, casting supplies and other equipment.
“The Nyaruguru and Huye District in Rwanda where the supplies are going has some of the highest poverty in the country,” Mr. Lewis said. “The Kigali Rotary Club of Rwanda will be receiving the containers when they arrive, and helping to unload them at the Butare Teaching Hospital. Rwanda’s Ministry of Health is expected to participate in the Container Celebration.”
