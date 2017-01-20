Talus InMotion closes the holidays with sock, shoe drive

Talus InMotion, one of the Valley’s leading foot and ankle specialists, has donated over 125 pairs of shoes and socks to the families at Sunshine Acres Children’s Home for their first sock and shoe drive.
The shoe drive took place from November to December 2016 and during this time, Erin Martin, D.P.M., and Serrina Yozsa, D.P.M., of Talus InMotion made it their mission to collect as many new shoes and socks as possible.
“It all began with a vision. I dreamed about this idea over the summer, ran it by Erin and we created a beautiful drive,” Ms. Yozsa said in a press release. “To think we pulled this off in a couple of months shows the kindness of our patients and I just love that.”
Thanks to the help of their generous patients, the doctors were able to reach their goal in time for Christmas and provide each family member a pair of new shoes and socks.
Ms. Martin and Ms. Yozsa traveled to Sunshine Acres to present the gifts to the children over the holidays, giving them a Christmas they will never forget, the release stated.
“As foot surgeons, Serrina and I both understand the importance of good shoes and socks,” Ms. Martin said in the release. “To think there are families and little children going without those is heartbreaking – we decided to make a difference for them.”
