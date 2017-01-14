Tempe vice mayor to be honored at Hearts of Gold Gala

Tempe Vice Mayor Robin Arredondo-Savage, Total Transit and the Association of Benefactors will be honored for their support and advocacy for Save the Family and the individuals and families it serves at the 2017 Hearts of Gold Gala, Saturday, Feb. 18 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Scottsdale Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale.
Ms. Arredondo-Savage will receive the Hearts of Gold Leadership Award, the Association of Benefactors will receive the Ned Zink Philanthropic Award and Total Transit, the gala’s presenting sponsor, will receive the Corporate Award.
Hearts of Gold Gala co-chairs are Tom and Wanda Eaton.
“The families we serve inspire us every day and the community that stands behind us make possible what we do to help our families overcome the challenges of poverty and homelessness,” said Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor.
“This is our chance to acknowledge their support in a very public and very meaningful way.”
Individual tickets for the 2017 Gala, which begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, are $175.
Following the dinner program, from 7 to 9 p.m., dancing, faux casino gambling and a cigar bar are planned 9-11 p.m.
Sponsorship opportunities begin at $2,500. For more information, call 480-466-7714 or email Development Manager Sarah Hock at sarah.hock@savethefamily.org.
Ms. Arredondo-Savage, a lifelong Tempe resident, was elected to the Tempe City Council in 2010. She previously served for eight years on the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board and is the former chair of the Tempe Chamber of Commerce.
She is a strong advocate for the homeless and was a leader in developing Arizona’s first veteran family housing project, Valor on 8th, which will be managed and operated by Save the Family.
The Association of Benefactors, a group of anonymous philanthropists, has underwritten important projects for Save the Family including purchasing beds and the Children’s Summer Program to send children to summer camps.
Total Transit, a longtime supporter of Save the Family, and namesake of the “Total Transit Youth Enrichment Center” at the Save the Family headquarters, is a comprehensive mobility management company (which includes Discount Cab and Veyo) that integrates private and public transportation and transportation management. Total Transit has offices in Glendale and Tucson.
For more information about Save the Family, visit www.SavetheFamily.org.
