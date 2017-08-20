Three-part series offers support for Jewish singles

The Bureau of Jewish Education’s Andre Ivory, Project Jewish Love and Our Jewish Generation are teaming up to present a Singles Awareness Series.
The three-part series takes place 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 8 and 15 at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus.
Admission is free.
The series is intended for all single Jews over age 21. Attendees may attend one session or all three sessions.
The Singles Awareness Series is divided into three discussion and teaching sessions.
Before and after the sessions, participants be able to meet and mingle with a diverse group of local Jewish singles in an upbeat, safe environment.
Sessions include:
Nov. 1: “Dating Yourself: Knowing You.” This session will host a dialog toward how getting to know yourself and taking pride in your singleness will navigate future relations.
Nov. 8: “You’re Still Single!?” This session will help participants navigate dynamic responses and shed the stigma that is often attached to being single when Seder dinner comes around next.
Nov. 15: “Is G-D your Wingman or Wingwoman?” This session hosts a dialog toward big questions like: Are you willing to learn more Judaica for another? Are you willing to date an individual less or more religious than you? Can you share a family Shabbat or Seder dinner with this date? Do you consider dating outside of Judiasm?
Presenter Andre Ivory is a Jewish educator with 17 years of service to the Jewish community. Specializing in experiential Jewish education, Mr. Ivory has served congregations and Jewish institutions in his hometown of Los Angeles, Toronto and Phoenix.
He serves as outreach coordinator for the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix and came into that position in August of 2014.
The Bureau of Jewish Education promotes and enhances Jewish literacy and understanding. The BJE is a community agency that works with all ages, with Jews of all backgrounds, as well as with many areas of the general community. Visit www.bjephoenix.org.
Project Jewish Love is a platform for people 40 years-plus to mingle, date, marry and learn to love. Visit www.ourjewishgeneration.com.
Both organizations are designed for all single and unmarried Jews seeking companionship, friendship, and marriage for their years ahead.
