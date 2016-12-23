Two Scottsdale residents will be honored at Martin Luther King celebration

Two Scottsdale residents earned the title of 2017 Diversity Champion from the nonprofit group Community Celebrating Diversity.
The organization will honor Linda Groomes Walton, a founder and CEO of Achieving My Purpose, and Gina Griffiths, an advocate for individuals with disabilities. The honoring will happen at Scottsdale’s Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner Celebration Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Henkel Corporation at 7201 E. Henkel Way, according to a press release.
Linda Groomes Walton
Ms. Walton is an author and women’s advocate. As the founder and CEO of AMP, she works to help young women of color embrace their purpose, a release states.
Her book “Celebration of Women,” profiles a mix of distinguished leaders and lesser-known individuals with inspirational stories.
Ms. Walton worked with Maricopa County Community College’s Women’s Rising Program, a female diversity initiative to support the district’s population of women students. She also collaborated with Fresh Start Women’s Resource Center to extend its reach in the Valley.
Her list of community involvement also includes activities with these organizations: the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter, Scottsdale Leadership and Scottsdale Community College’s Inclusiveness Council. Linda’s commitment to positive community awareness and impact is in direct alignment with the values and beliefs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Gina Griffiths
As director of programs at Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services (STARS), Ms. Griffiths works to improve the lives of individuals with developmental and cognitive disabilities.
Ms. Griffiths actively represents many community groups including Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health and the Executive Committee for the Arizona Association of Providers for People with Disabilities. While with these groups, she serves as an advocate at the state level for positive change in special needs services.
Additionally, she is an active member of the Arizona Employment First Initiative Core Team — a group working to change the paradigm of services for Arizona’s individuals with special needs and increase their opportunities for integrated employment and success.
Ms. Griffiths is a community steward and advocate for those without a voice, promoting civil and human rights for all, a release states.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.