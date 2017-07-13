U.S. Egg collects 1,000 pajamas for foster children

U.S. Egg, a breakfast and lunch restaurant in the Valley, teamed with Arizona Helping Hands last month to host a pajama drive for foster children and gathered 1,000 pairs of pajamas totaling $15,000.
These collections came from the six locations across the including one at 7119 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale.
In addition to the pajama drive, the restaurant hosted foster families throughout June so to a complimentary meal at U.S. Egg
“Working with Arizona Helping Hands is vital to U.S. Egg’s social responsibility,” George Gebran U.S. Egg owner said in a prepared statement.
“Our U.S. Egg family truly enjoys working with AHH because they give us a platform to lend a hand to Arizona children in need. They’re a sterling organization and we’re proud to be working with them.”
AHH is the largest organization in Arizona that provides beds and cribs, clothing and toiletries to more than 17,000 children in foster care, according to a press release.
Arizona leads the nation in the number of kids in group or shelter care and AHH is trying to help bring comfort and support to those children in need.
“When boys and girls are placed in a foster home many times they go to the family with just the clothes they are wearing,” Sherie Siegel vice president of operations of Arizona Helping Hands said in a prepared statement.
“The pajama drive will provide these precious children with a cozy new pair of pajamas to wear in their brand new beds.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.