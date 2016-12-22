U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum appoints L.A. leader as Legacy of Light chair

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has announced the appointment of Los Angeles civic leader Dana Perlman as its National Legacy of Light Society Chair.
The Legacy of Light Society is the USHMM’s national planned giving and endowments recognition society. Its members have contributed both outright and deferred legacy gifts to help secure the museum’s future part of their own lasting legacy, a press release states.
The museum is in a national campaign to raise significant endowment funds to keep Holocaust memory alive as a relevant force for change for future generations. All donors to the museum’s Permanent Endowment Fund are recognized as Legacy of Light Guardians.
Mr. Perlman will serve as the national spokesperson for the museum on behalf of the Legacy of Light Society. He will also play a leadership role at the national and regional levels, working closely with museum professionals and campaign leadership to build the strongest endowment possible to support the Museum’s bold vision, a release states.
Mr. Perlman, who is a child of a Holocaust survivor, succeeds Dr. Alfred Munzer in the two-year appointment.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent the Museum to secure much needed funding in the form of charitable planned gifts,” Mr. Perlman said in a release. “The museum offers a variety of ways to support its mission through legacy giving, from bequests to Charitable Gift Annuities and any other type of planned gift an individual or couple establishes qualifies for membership in the Legacy of Light Society. Beyond the technical jargon, this is an opportunity for all of us to safeguard truth for future generations.”
Mr. Perlman is the founder of Perlman & Associates, a law firm that represents businesses and individuals in transactions and litigation. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from University of California, Los Angeles, Mr. Perlman received a Juris Doctor from University of Southern California.
In 2013, President Barack Obame appointed Mr. Perlman to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.
He also serves as a member of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission and the Emeritus Council of the Human Rights Campaign. Additionally, Mr. Perlman has an extensive resume including a focus in working for LGBT rights and on other democratic committees and councils.
“We’re fortunate to have someone of Dana’s caliber, with his experience and passion, who is willing to undertake such a crucial role in supporting the Museum by raising and stewarding legacy gifts,” Steven Klappholz, director of the Museum’s Western Region said in a release. “His community service efforts have been exemplary and we are fortunate to have him working for us not only in Los Angeles and the western regional area but now at the national level where his talents will be much appreciated.”
In its 23 years of existence, the museum has worked to educate and inspire over 40 million visitors on what can occur when the world doesn’t take action and to confront hate and indifference, end genocide and promote human dignity.
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Western Regional Office is located in Los Angeles.
