Unique church finds home among Scottsdale bars and night clubs

Scottsdale’s entertainment district has seen its share of unusual and trendy night clubs, bars and restaurants pop up for party goers and revelers over the years, but never has a church sprouted up right in the middle of the city’s busiest party destination, until now.
This Good Friday, April 14, non-church goers and anyone in need of place to worship are invited to check out the non-denominational Church Alive at Livewire for an unique Good Friday experience starting at 6:30 p.m.
“People ask why would you attempt to start a church right here in the middle of the busiest party district in Scottsdale and I say this is exactly where we want a church like ours,” said Caleb Konemann, lead pastor for Church Alive.
“We aren’t designed to appeal to people who already have a church, we want to appeal to anyone who wants a real experience of Jesus in their lives, this is for anyone who hasn’t found a place to belong yet.”
When it comes to finding new members, 27-year-old Mr. Konemann, who is a former member of the U.S. Air Force, and his co-pastor wife Becky, are also taking a non-conventional approach. Using the Uber platform they both drive locals in cars decked out with promotional material and iPads and invite them to church.
So far more than 65 people now attend the modernized worship services at Livewire including Atheists, Christians, Muslims, Seventh-day Adventists and several other religions. The service days and times have varied from a Thursday or Friday night to Sunday night services.
While the venue looks more like a nightclub and less like the inside of a church, the services which Church Alive calls experiences offer a modern and culturally relevant take on the message of Jesus, young performers on stage, high energy music, and a message of hope that appeals to both millennials and people well into their 50’s.
“We have been overwhelmed by the response,” said Mr. Konemann. “I didn’t imagine we would be organizing for an expected crowd of 300 for our Good Friday experience, but the community has embraced our message that there isn’t anything powerful in religion, that religion is dead. It’s a relationship with a loving Jesus that brings good things into our lives.”
Keeping with the night-club theme, Mr. Konemann is arranging for a LIVE video stream of a baptism from one of the nearby party pools during the Good Friday experience.
Those looking for more information on Church Alive AZ visit https://www.churchaliveaz.com/. Livewire is located at 7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale.
