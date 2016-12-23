Villanueva joins Los Abogados board of directors

Intellectual Property attorney Cindy Villanueva is joining the board of directors for Los Abogados, Arizona’s Hispanic Bar Association, for the 2017 calendar year.
Ms. Villanueva is an associate in the IP practice group at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, according to a press release.
Ms. Villanueva is a member of the Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie Diversity Committee and also serves on the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project board of directors.
Her law practice focuses on trademarks, copyrights and rights of publicity. She assists clients with trademark selection, clearance, registration and prosecution in the United States and abroad, a release states.
Los Abogados includes private and public attorneys, judges, businesspeople, paralegals and law students throughout Arizona. It is an affiliate member of the Hispanic National Bar Association.
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas. Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie offices are located in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Colo., Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Calif., Phoenix, Reno, Nev., Silicon Valley, Calif. and Tucson.
