Volunteers help make birthday dreams come true for foster kids

Birthday wishes will come true for many children in Arizona’s foster care system thanks to volunteers from the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Twenty members of the DCS executive team volunteered their time and energy Aug. 16 to make “Birthday Dreams” for Arizona Helping Hands’ program that benefits children in foster care.
Arizona Helping Hands, the state’s largest provider of basic needs for Arizona’s kids in foster care, created the Birthday Dreams program in 2014 to celebrate children in foster care by providing them with toys and a book for their birthdays.
DCS Director Greg McKay and members of his leadership team spent the morning gift wrapping presents and decorating birthday bags at the AHH warehouse. The presents will be given to children with upcoming birthdays.
“It’s hard on a child to spend their birthday in foster care,” said Director McKay. “So we feel privileged to play our part in bringing joy to kids on their birthdays and are grateful Arizona Helping Hands continues to assist our vulnerable children.”
The gifts are packaged in a personalized shopping bag adorned with uplifting messages, which foster families and DCS case workers order through the AHH website.
AHH President and CEO Dan Shufelt said by DCS leadership taking the time to send messages of love and encouragement to kids, it demonstrates that DCS does have a heart.
“We know that DCS caseworkers and everyone involved with the agency is there for the best interests of these children,” Mr. Shufelt said.
“We’re delighted that the team devoted their talent, time and energy to manifesting this through our Birthday Dreams program.”
AHH expanded the program last year so DCS caseworkers could submit requests and deliver packages directly to children in their caseloads.
“We wanted to give DCS personnel the opportunity to experience a few minutes of joy in their interactions with these boys and girls,” Mr. Shufelt said.
“We know this relationship can be dramatically changed if a caseworker arrives to see a child with the simple message that ‘I am not here for anything but to celebrate you.’ We’ve had caseworkers tell us that this program brings a joy to their interaction with kids, and some have been overwhelmed with joy by just hearing that this opportunity to honor children is available to them.”
So far this year, AHH has already provided 840 Birthday Dreams packages to children to celebrate their first through 18th birthday.
Donations of new items to support the program are always needed, and collection drives by churches, schools and corporations help keep the inventory stocked.
The program also sends the message to the 17,000 boys and girls in foster care that people care about them, and they deserve to be celebrated.
Arizona Helping Hands and the Department of Child Safety frequently partner up on programs to make a difference for children in foster care.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.