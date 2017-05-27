Wendy Wentz recognized for service to Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale recently awarded the designation of Paul Harris Fellow Award to club member Wendy Wentz.
The award is among the most prestigious within the international service organization.
Named after Rotary’s founder, Paul Harris, the award was established in 1957 to show appreciation to club members who exemplify Rotary ideals and provide exceptional service within the Club, our community and beyond.
Rotarian Alex Cimochowski presented the award.
To qualify for the award, the club’s Board of Directors allocated recognition points earned by the club and individual club members. The allocation was then added to Wendy’s prior donations to the Rotary International Foundation – thereby, designating a $1,000 donation to the Rotary International Foundation in the recipient’s name.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
