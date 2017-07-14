Flinn Foundation contributes to new Scottsdale Arts initiative

The nonprofit Scottsdale Arts has received a $100,000 grant from the Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation to support its new Scottsdale Arts Presents program.
The award follows a $25,000 planning grant awarded by the Flinn Foundation to Scottsdale Arts in 2016, according to a press release.
Scottsdale Arts Presents enables the organization to expand its reach, brand awareness and service to the community by presenting artists and programs at venues beyond its downtown Scottsdale campus.
The Flinn Foundation’s most recent grant to Scottsdale Arts will be used to provide a strong financial foundation to develop future off-site performances and collaborations for this initiative. Scottsdale Arts Presents was developed as part of the organization’s 2015 strategic plan and successfully launched during the 2016–17 season, laying the groundwork for a distinct array of artistic and venue partnerships.
“We’re extremely grateful to the Flinn Foundation for its generous investment as we move forward with the next stage of Scottsdale Arts Presents,” said Scottsdale Arts President and CEO Neale Perl, in the press release. “This initiative will help our organization grow sustainably and reach new audiences while continuing to bring creative and distinct programming to Scottsdale and the entire Valley.”
For the 2017–18 season, Scottsdale Arts Presents will showcase five artists at venues around the Valley: a highly anticipated, sold-out concert with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott on Nov. 10 at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix; a reading and book signing with best-selling author David Sedaris on Nov. 18 at the Orpheum Theatre; an evening of storytelling with Ira Glass, the host and creator of public radio’s This American Life, on Jan. 20 at the Orpheum Theatre; a concert with the acclaimed vocal ensemble The Manhattan Transfer on Jan. 31 at the Celebrity Theatre; and two performances of Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? series on Jan. 16 and Feb. 20 at the Musical Instrument Museum.
