‘1984’ takes the stage at Chaparral High School next week

Catch Chaparral High School’s award-winning theater department’s production of the play, “1984,” next week in Scottsdale.
Based on George Orwell’s bestselling dystopian novel, the story is set in the future when a totalitarian regime (overseen by a party leader named “Big Brother”) attempts to suppress critical thought.
Presented by special arrangement through Dramatic Publishing Company, the play has been adapted for the stage by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall Jr., and Williams Miles, Jr., according to a press release.
Catch the student play at 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 26, and 27, at Chaparral High School’s Main Stage Auditorium, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., in Scottsdale. Guests must be ages 13 and over, the press release stated.
Tickets are $12, or $10 with a student activity card.
For ticket information and questions contact Ed Como at ecomo@susd.org.
